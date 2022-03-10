Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Toledo Police confirm two people are dead after a pursuit ends in a crash on I-75 near Alexis Road.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police have confirmed two people are dead after a pursuit ended in a crash on an interstate highway in Ohio.

Toledo police told WTVG the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on northbound lanes of Interstate 75, and the fiery collision was caught on an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

ODOT released traffic camera footage showing the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi on I-75 following a police pursuit. Two people were killed.

The police report states the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver was originally traveling on the right side of traffic, but the vehicle turned around near an exit ramp and started going southbound in northbound lanes.

The vehicle hit at least 2 tractor-trailers, killing the driver and passenger after they were ejected. The drivers of the commercial vehicles sustained minor injuries. The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

The road reopened hours after the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child

Latest News

Smith County Game Room Bust
Smith County Game Room Bust
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Two Years Since First Case
Gregg County Health Authority talks about 2 years in COVID-19′s shadow
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents