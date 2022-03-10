Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County detectives seeking suspects who stole RV trailer from storage facility

Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding three men who stole a Jayco RV trailer from Lake Livingston Boat and RV Storage on Feb. 28.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the theft occurred at about 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 28, and the theft was reported to PCSO later that day.

A white 2018 Jayco RV trailer was taken from the facility.

“Surveillance cameras captured the suspects along with their vehicle,” the Facebook post stated. “The vehicle is a Chevrolet Avalanche and was occupied by at least three male suspects.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810 and speak to a detective. Anonymous tips may be submitted at p3tips.com, the P3 app, or by calling Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

