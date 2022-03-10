Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school

Sex offender, felon with a gun arrested along with two others
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well as drugs.
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well as drugs.(San Augustine County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department worked together to execute a search warrant on a house that neighbors have been complaining about to law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four people were arrested in the raid. Brandy Coleman, Tiffany Pomeroy, Jarvis Harper, and Jeremy Peace were all charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The suspects’ total bond amounts are $11,000 (Coleman), $6,500 (Pomeroy), $15,000 (Harper), and $28,500 (Peace).

The house the four were found in is located in the 600 block of East Main Street, near San Augustine Elementary School.

Of the four arrests made, one was a sex offender who had not reported that he had moved into the location, as he was required by law to do.

Also, the sheriff’s office reported that a 9mm handgun was thrown out the window when law enforcement arrived at the home. The gun was in the possession of a convicted felon.

Drugs were found in the house, including 44.8 grams of meth, a jar of marijuana, eight Xanax bars, and various other pills. There was also consumption and distribution supplies, according to the sheriff’s report.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

