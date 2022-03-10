Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Expect a beautiful day with ample sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs will range in the 60s today so be sure to enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures while they are here! Our warming trend will be short lived, however, thanks to a strong cold front that will swing through during the first half of Friday. Scattered showers will be likely along and ahead of this cold front, and some spots (mainly north of I-20) could see some wintry mix fall alongside the cold rain. Temperatures will drop to below freezing in the upper 20s by Saturday morning, so there could be some slick spots on elevated roadways and bridges which you should be wary of. Clouds will clear out by Saturday afternoon as we warm into the middle 50s. We will see another big jump in temperatures by Sunday as we top off in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will trend warm as well in the 70s, and scattered showers look to return to the forecast for the start of next week. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set those clocks forward by one hour before bed Saturday night!

