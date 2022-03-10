Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and mild this afternoon. Scattered rain and cooling temperatures tomorrow!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Expect a beautiful day with ample sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs will range in the 60s today so be sure to enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures while they are here! Our warming trend will be short lived, however, thanks to a strong cold front that will swing through during the first half of Friday. Scattered showers will be likely along and ahead of this cold front, and some spots (mainly north of I-20) could see some wintry mix fall alongside the cold rain. Temperatures will drop to below freezing in the upper 20s by Saturday morning, so there could be some slick spots on elevated roadways and bridges which you should be wary of. Clouds will clear out by Saturday afternoon as we warm into the middle 50s. We will see another big jump in temperatures by Sunday as we top off in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will trend warm as well in the 70s, and scattered showers look to return to the forecast for the start of next week. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set those clocks forward by one hour before bed Saturday night!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
First Alert: A cold rain will move out tonight, setting the stage for a light freeze by Saturday morning
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Winter weather advisory today