Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning.  Expect a lot more sunshine today and temperatures will be even warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.  Clouds begin to increase tonight with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two tomorrow morning.  Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight and say in the mid to upper 40s through midday tomorrow.  The cold front arrives around lunch time tomorrow with scattered showers likely.  Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 30s by late afternoon with a slight chance for some sleet and snow mixed in with the rain, especially in northern counties.  Skies clear out overnight and by Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the 20s.  We’ll see more sunshine this weekend with gradually warming temperatures.

