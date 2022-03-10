Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Two Texas women sentenced for illegally obtaining nearly 50 tons of cheese

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Brownsville women have been sent to prison following their convictions of conspiracy and committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud.

Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021 to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. handed Rioja a 30-month term of imprisonment to be immediately followed by one year of supervised release.

Ureno received 37 months followed by a three-year-term of supervised release. She could also face loss of her legal status in the United States and removal proceedings following her release from prison.

Judge Olvera also ordered Rioja and Ureno to pay $975,401 and $1,284,282.15 in restitution, respectively.

Beginning in February 2016, the investigation revealed Ureno, Rioja and other co-conspirators exchanged SNAP benefits for cash by using a point of sale device at a local meat market Rioja owned.

Authorities also discovered Ureno and co-conspirators conducted fraudulent transactions at Sam’s Wholesale Club.

The investigation discovered 715 fraudulent transactions that were linked to 83 unique SNAP benefit recipients which conspirators redeemed for cash or food.

Ureno’s fraudulent purchases totaled to approximately 49.1 tons of American cheese slices, 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folgers coffee, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise which she would sell to a partner and transport to Mexico.

Between September 2014 and August 2019, both women conducted approximately $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions.

Ureno has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Rioja was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender at a date to be determined in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child

Latest News

Smith County Game Room Bust
Smith County Game Room Bust
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Two Years Since First Case
Gregg County Health Authority talks about 2 years in COVID-19′s shadow
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses electronic gaming rooms being shut down in Rusk County
Sheriff discusses electronic gaming rooms being shut down in Rusk County
What we know about the 150,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas