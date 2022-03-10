Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman fatally shot in attempted carjacking while getting gas

Two brothers are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which prosecutors say happened during an attempted carjacking. (WLS, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST
CHICAGO (WLS) - Two brothers are charged with first-degree murder after a security guard for a Chicago news station was shot and killed while getting gas on her way home.

Salena Claybourne’s family says they could always count on her for a laugh, but right now, there are only tears as inconsolable relatives try to make sense of her death.

“Oh my God,” said the victim’s mother, Donna Marie Claybourne. “They killed my baby. My heart is breaking so. I don’t know how I’m gonna get through.”

Salena Claybourne (center), a 35-year-old security guard, was shot and killed while getting...
Salena Claybourne (center), a 35-year-old security guard, was shot and killed while getting gas, police say. She was the mother of two teenage girls and the youngest of six siblings.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday while Salena Claybourne was getting gas in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago. Relatives say she had just finished work as a security guard at WGN-TV and was blocks from home.

According to police, the occupants of a black sedan opened fire on the woman in what prosecutors say was an attempted carjacking. Prosecutors say the suspects panicked when they saw her security guard uniform.

“There’s no words or anything that anybody can say to console us right now because a piece of us is gone,” said the victim’s sister, Alexsia Claybourne.

Police arrested two brothers, 17-year-old Dameonte Watson and 22-year-old Gregory Watson, within an hour of the shooting. They are both charged with first-degree murder, with Dameonte Watson being charged as an adult.

Prosecutors say after fleeing the scene, the suspects were caught on private surveillance video hiding their guns behind garages at homes a couple of blocks from the gas station. Police say they found two handguns in the area.

Salena Claybourne turned 35 the week before her death. She was the mother of two teenage girls and the youngest of six siblings.

“All my favorite things, all things me and my mom had in common, will now actually make me cry. They used to make me laugh,” said the victim’s daughter, Saiaan Claybourne.

WGN released a statement saying Salena Claybourne will be missed and that their thoughts are with her family.

At least two people of interest in the shooting were being questioned, said a police spokeswoman Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

