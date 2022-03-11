Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County’s judge and two of its commissioners have been indicted by a grand jury.

Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were all indicted Thursday on a charge of violating the Open Meetings Act. The charge stems from an Aug. 9 meeting of the three men in Judge Lymbery’s office. The act states that a quorum is defined as a simple majority of members in a governmental body.

Don Lymbery has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the conversation between the three did not include county business and added that he had to leave his office for an interview shortly after the two commissioners joined him.

Separately, Angelina County Road Engineer Charles Norman Walker Jr. was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document.

