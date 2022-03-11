Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

A Better East Texas: Russian oil

By Pat Stacey
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gas prices continue to increase. That may be the only data point that our political leaders will agree on. But the causes of the increases continue to be questioned.

President Biden announced that we are banning the import of Russian oil and gas. He also stated that this ban will continue to cause prices at the pump to increase as a result of the reduction of oil in the markets. But the U.S. gets less than ten percent of our oil from Russia, so really how much impact should the ban have on our gas prices. Sorry, Mr. President but gas prices have been increasing well before the Russian war with Ukraine.

Much of the increases have been a result of energy policy by the Biden administration. But they just won’t own that part of it. They say they want to impact climate change and thus policy is leading us towards that end. But when we have to import oil from other countries, through massive fuel-burning tankers, trains, and trucks when much of that same oil is available domestically, isn’t that move ultimately contributing more carbon gas into the atmosphere?

If a more environmentally friendly America is needed, then let the free market move us there. We need short and long-term solutions to regain control of our own oil future so we need efficient ways to get the oil that we have in our backyard. That is the only reasonable way to lessen foreign dependence and respect more gradual free-market movements, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Source: Gray News Media
Fire breaks out at RoyOMartin OSB plant in Corrigan
WEBXTRA: Family of two killed at San Augustine County intersection petition for 4-way stop
After 2 women die in San Augustine County intersection, family petitions for 4-way stop

Latest News

Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
A Better East Texas: Russian oil
A Better East Texas: Russian oil
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches