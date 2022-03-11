Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons

Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD(Etoile ISD)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Etoile ISD will be consolidating with Woden ISD due to financial reasons.

Keven Ellis, who serves on the State Board of Education, confirmed the consolidation.

Ellis said Etoile and Woden ISDs have reached a mutually agreed upon scenario for Woden to absorb Etoile’s district.

Ellis said Etoile ISD reached an agreement with the state to close over financial insolvency.

Etoile ISD received an F rating from TEA for the 2018-2019 year. They have 97 students, according to Texas Tribune. The district does not have a high school.

Information on when the consolidation takes place was not available.

KTRE has reached out to officials with Etoile ISD and Woden ISD for comment. Both districts are on spring break.

