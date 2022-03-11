First Alert: A cold rain will move out tonight, setting the stage for a light freeze by Saturday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The light rain, moisture, and clouds will be moving out of the Piney Woods tonight, setting the stage for a late season, light freeze as we head into the weekend.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s both tonight and then again on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This weekend will feature freezing starts followed by cool-to-mild afternoons under sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 50′s before the return of southerly winds lead to middle 60′s for Sunday afternoon. Outside of the cold starts, this weekend will not be too shabby for the middle of March as we get to bask under sun-filled skies.

Monday will be a mild and breezy day as another storm system quickly brings back the clouds and a 60% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms to the Piney Woods with highs in the lower 70′s. Some of the thunderstorms that develop late Monday could be on the strong side.

Behind this system, look for drier air to filter in for the middle of next week. This will lead to chilly mornings followed by mild afternoons under lots of blue sky for Tuesday and Wednesday.

With a very active jet stream and storm track taking shape, another quick shot at showers and thunderstorms will return late Thursday and into Friday of next week before cooler, drier air return in its wake.

Rainfall amounts look to average close to one inch from now through the end of next week, with some of that coming from today and the rest coming from what we see Monday evening, and then again next Thursday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.