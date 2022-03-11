Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Our well-advertised strong cold front has been pushing through East Texas this morning, as I am sure you have noticed! Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon behind the front, and most should see freezing temperatures as early as this evening. In addition to the colder temperatures, scattered showers will increase in coverage throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Regarding precipitation type, the northern portions of East Texas could see a transition from cold rain to sleet, and then to snow before it all ends later today. Frozen precip will likely not make it south of HWY 84, so folks in Deep East Texas will just see a cold rain. Since temperatures will not drop below freezing until later today, we are not expecting much, if any, accumulation of sleet and snow other than on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. Roads will be wet this evening and tonight, and once we finally do drop below freezing there will be the potential for slick spots to develop, especially on bridges, overpasses, and other elevated roadways. Please take it slow tonight and early tomorrow morning if you have to be on the road. Temperatures will quickly warm above freezing tomorrow as highs sit cool in the lower to middle 50s. Ample sunshine and breezy southerly winds will warm us further into the middle 60s on Sunday. Our next storm system will arrive on Monday, and could bring an isolated chance for strong to severe storms so please remain weather alert and continue to check for a more specific breakdown of this event over the weekend. A weak front arrives early Tuesday, but will only cool highs into the upper 60s before we’re right back in the lower 70s on Wednesday.

