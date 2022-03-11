Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.(David Sprague/Universal Studios Hollywood)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Universal Studios Hollywood is adding a major attraction in 2023.

The company announced Thursday that Super Nintendo World, the immersive and highly-anticipated theme land, is set to open next year.

Universal Studios says the land became a big hit when it opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The opening at Universal Studios Hollywood will be Super Nintendo World’s first location in the United States.

The company says the land will “transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe.”

The land will be inspired by characters and video games that have been popular among Nintendo fans for more than 40 years. It will feature rides, interactive areas, themed dining and shopping.

Universal Studios did not announce what month in 2023 that Super Nintendo World will open.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches
Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting

Latest News

Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman caught ShareLunker bass after ‘last-minute’ decision to go fishing
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit