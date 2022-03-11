Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker((Source: Toyota ShareLunker Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife))
By Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches has given up its first Sharelunker bass of the year, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Kellie Renfro caught a bass weighing in at 13.27 pounds. A post from the Toyota Sharelunker Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife said this is Renfro’s new personal best bass.

The post said this is the first season entry from Lake Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Source: Gray News Media
