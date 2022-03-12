Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting

Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Smith. (Source: Angelina County Jail website)(Angelina County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Judge Meydon P. Lymbery III and two county commissioners have been booked into the county jail on capias warrants in connection with allegations that they held an illegal meeting on Aug. 9, 2021.

All three men have since posted bail on individual bond amounts of $1,000, according to the Angelina County Jail website.

Along with Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were booked into the county jail on Saturday. All three men were indicted on charges of violating the Open Meetings Act.

The charge stems from an Aug. 9 meeting of the three men in Judge Lymbery’s office. The act states that a quorum is defined as a simple majority of members in a governmental body.

Don Lymbery has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the conversation between the three did not include county business. He added that he had to leave his office for an interview shortly after the two commissioners joined him.

Angelina County Road Engineer Charles Norman Walker Jr. and Angelina County Operator William Earl Luckey were booked into the jail Saturday as well. Both men have since posted bail on individual bond amounts of $1,000 and have been released.

Jail records show Oct. 29, 2021, as the offense date for both men. Walker was hired on Sept. 10, 2021, and Luckey, who works under Walker as a mechanic with the county’s unit road system, was hired on Sept. 30, 2021.

Pictured are Angelina County Road Engineer Charles Norman Walker Jr. Angelina County employee...
Pictured are Angelina County Road Engineer Charles Norman Walker Jr. Angelina County employee and William Earl Luckey. (Source: Angelina County Jail website)(Angelina County Jail website)

Previous stories: Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted

Texas Rangers hand off investigation of Angelina County judge, commissioners to DA

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
The SFA Ladyjacks are heading to the NCAA Tournament after they beat Grand Canyon 74-57 in the...
Ladyjacks NCAA Tournament bound
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman caught ShareLunker bass after ‘last-minute’ decision to go fishing