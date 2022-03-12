Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Judge Meydon P. Lymbery III and two county commissioners have been booked into the county jail on capias warrants in connection with allegations that they held an illegal meeting on Aug. 9, 2021.

All three men have since posted bail on individual bond amounts of $1,000, according to the Angelina County Jail website.

Along with Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were booked into the county jail on Saturday. All three men were indicted on charges of violating the Open Meetings Act.

The charge stems from an Aug. 9 meeting of the three men in Judge Lymbery’s office. The act states that a quorum is defined as a simple majority of members in a governmental body.

Don Lymbery has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the conversation between the three did not include county business. He added that he had to leave his office for an interview shortly after the two commissioners joined him.

Angelina County Road Engineer Charles Norman Walker Jr. and Angelina County Operator William Earl Luckey were booked into the jail Saturday as well. Both men have since posted bail on individual bond amounts of $1,000 and have been released.

Jail records show Oct. 29, 2021, as the offense date for both men. Walker was hired on Sept. 10, 2021, and Luckey, who works under Walker as a mechanic with the county’s unit road system, was hired on Sept. 30, 2021.

