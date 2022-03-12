Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Grapeland ISD students, faculty, and staff are mourning the death of one of their own.

According to a March 12 post on the Grapeland ISD Facebook page, a GISD student has died. The post did not give the student’s name, age, or grade.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that one of our students has passed away,” the Facebook post stated. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. We believe your guidance and support is important to your children at this time.”

The post stated that death can be difficult for people to understand, especially if it is sudden.

“Many of us may be confronted with a variety of emotions which might include shock, sadness, and confusion,” the Facebook post stated. “Immediate crisis counseling will be available to students and staff at the high school on Sunday, March 13th from 3 to 5 p.m. At this time, we want to respect the family’s need for privacy as we also join together in expressing our heartfelt condolences.”

