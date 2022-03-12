Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student

Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page(Grapeland ISD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Grapeland ISD students, faculty, and staff are mourning the death of one of their own.

According to a March 12 post on the Grapeland ISD Facebook page, a GISD student has died. The post did not give the student’s name, age, or grade.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that one of our students has passed away,” the Facebook post stated. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. We believe your guidance and support is important to your children at this time.”

The post stated that death can be difficult for people to understand, especially if it is sudden.

“Many of us may be confronted with a variety of emotions which might include shock, sadness, and confusion,” the Facebook post stated. “Immediate crisis counseling will be available to students and staff at the high school on Sunday, March 13th from 3 to 5 p.m. At this time, we want to respect the family’s need for privacy as we also join together in expressing our heartfelt condolences.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
The SFA Ladyjacks are heading to the NCAA Tournament after they beat Grand Canyon 74-57 in the...
Ladyjacks NCAA Tournament bound
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman caught ShareLunker bass after ‘last-minute’ decision to go fishing
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting