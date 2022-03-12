Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nugent’s big 3rd quarter sends Ladyjacks to WAC Championship

Zya Nugent
Zya Nugent(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks won the the regular season WAC title and now are a win away from the WAC Tournament Championship.

The No. 1 seed Ladyjacks routed No. 4 seed Utah Valley 68-42 in the semifinals Friday afternoon.

The win sets up a rematch with Grand Canyon on Saturday at 4 p.m. Last time these two squads met in Phoenix, SFA won 61-43. It was a game where the Lopes had a 30-25 lead at the half but were 36-13 in the final two quarters.

The semifinal was a similar situation. The Ladyjacks only held a 27-26 lead. The team went on to outscore Utah Valley 22-8 in the third quarter. Zya Nugent led the way with 25 points.

Tip off between SFA and Grand Canyon is set for 4 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN+. SFA is hosting a watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches
Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting

Latest News

Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman caught ShareLunker bass after ‘last-minute’ decision to go fishing
ACU downs SFA in WAC quarterfinals
ACU downs SFA in WAC quarterfinals
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
March 11 KTRE Baseball Highlights
March 11 KTRE Baseball Highlights