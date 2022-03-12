Nugent’s big 3rd quarter sends Ladyjacks to WAC Championship

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks won the the regular season WAC title and now are a win away from the WAC Tournament Championship.

The No. 1 seed Ladyjacks routed No. 4 seed Utah Valley 68-42 in the semifinals Friday afternoon.

The win sets up a rematch with Grand Canyon on Saturday at 4 p.m. Last time these two squads met in Phoenix, SFA won 61-43. It was a game where the Lopes had a 30-25 lead at the half but were 36-13 in the final two quarters.

The semifinal was a similar situation. The Ladyjacks only held a 27-26 lead. The team went on to outscore Utah Valley 22-8 in the third quarter. Zya Nugent led the way with 25 points.

Tip off between SFA and Grand Canyon is set for 4 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN+. SFA is hosting a watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Nacogdoches.

