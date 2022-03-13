Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that’s still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.

Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenaha Police Department is at it again.
‘At it again': Tenaha police, subject of viral post, make statement on felony arrests
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday

Latest News

Police reportedly found 68-year-old Susan Leyden’s torso bagged in a shopping cart, just down...
Alleged serial killer suspected of dismembering NYC woman
Police found the victim's body dismembered and discarded around Brooklyn.
Twice-convicted killer arrested after NYC woman's body parts found
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China