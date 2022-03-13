Daughter of Holocaust survivors talks about horrors her parents experienced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Ruth Fischbein Lloyd had to do extensive research to figure out the horrors that her parents went through during the Holocaust.

On Saturday, she paid tribute to her parents by speaking about their experiences at a meeting of the East Texas Genealogical Society in the Tyler Public Library’s Taylor Auditorium.

Her parents rarely spoke of their experiences. When they did briefly touch on the subject, it was a traumatic remembrance of the past for them.

Her father, Motek Fischbein, was taken from his home and was sent off to Auschwitz, Poland, on a train with 2,000 people in 1943.

“Two-thousand people were transported on the train that day, and 148 men and 50 women were registered, which meant they were saved for that day and 1,802 went straight to the gas chambers. His whole family was murdered that day,” Ruth said.

Ruth’s mother, Gitla Fischbein, was sent to a labor camp, where she was forced to make bullets. Most of Gitla Fischbein’s family were sent straight to Treblinka extermination camps where they were immediately put in gas chambers.

“She said they made the bullets to kill us with,” Ruth said.

Ruth’s father, Motek Fischbein, was forced to evacuate from one concentration camp to another when the British arrived in Poland in 1945. He was then given a different identification number that previously belonged to a man that was murdered.

“The normal person could not survive that ... and six million didn’t,” Ruth said.

Ruth’s father has his finger surgically removed by the Germans, and she said believed it was due to some sort of cruel experiment.

“They did cruel medical experiments on people. That’s what they did. That’s what the Germans did. That’s why the Holocaust is so horrific because there’s no rhyme or reason to what they did” Ruth said.

Both of Ruth’s parents ended up being liberated and eventually settled down in Texas.

“If you don’t let history be known, and if you don’t let people know what happened and that it really did happen, it will repeat itself,” Ruth said.

