Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Daughter of Holocaust survivors talks about horrors her parents experienced

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Ruth Fischbein Lloyd had to do extensive research to figure out the horrors that her parents went through during the Holocaust.

On Saturday, she paid tribute to her parents by speaking about their experiences at a meeting of the East Texas Genealogical Society in the Tyler Public Library’s Taylor Auditorium.

Speaking at Podium
Speaking at Podium(Sariah Bonds)

Her parents rarely spoke of their experiences. When they did briefly touch on the subject, it was a traumatic remembrance of the past for them.

Her father, Motek Fischbein, was taken from his home and was sent off to Auschwitz, Poland, on a train with 2,000 people in 1943.

“Two-thousand people were transported on the train that day, and 148 men and 50 women were registered, which meant they were saved for that day and 1,802 went straight to the gas chambers. His whole family was murdered that day,” Ruth said.

Ruth’s mother, Gitla Fischbein, was sent to a labor camp, where she was forced to make bullets. Most of Gitla Fischbein’s family were sent straight to Treblinka extermination camps where they were immediately put in gas chambers.

“She said they made the bullets to kill us with,” Ruth said.

Ruth’s father, Motek Fischbein, was forced to evacuate from one concentration camp to another when the British arrived in Poland in 1945. He was then given a different identification number that previously belonged to a man that was murdered.

“The normal person could not survive that ... and six million didn’t,” Ruth said.

Ruth’s father has his finger surgically removed by the Germans, and she said believed it was due to some sort of cruel experiment.

“They did cruel medical experiments on people. That’s what they did. That’s what the Germans did. That’s why the Holocaust is so horrific because there’s no rhyme or reason to what they did” Ruth said.

Both of Ruth’s parents ended up being liberated and eventually settled down in Texas.

“If you don’t let history be known, and if you don’t let people know what happened and that it really did happen, it will repeat itself,” Ruth said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenaha Police Department is at it again.
‘At it again': Tenaha police, subject of viral post, make statement on felony arrests
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday

Latest News

Courtesy: MGN
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady announces plans to come back for 2022 season
What we know about the 150,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service...
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
Source: KTRE Staff
Huntington ISD High School Robotics team heads to world competition
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says