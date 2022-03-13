First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday late afternoon into Monday night. An upper-level disturbance and cold front at the surface will move through the area tomorrow, driving showers and thunderstorms into East Texas.

SPC Day 2 Outlook (KLTV/KTRE)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the KLTV/KTRE viewing area under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather, with surrounding areas under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5). The primary concern will be large hail, as well as an isolated tornado threat as storms first get going in the afternoon. Heading into the evening and night hours, the main concern with shift to a damaging wind threat.

Storm Risks (KLTV/KTRE)

The timing of this system should bring showers to the area Monday afternoon, with the possibility for supercell thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon in our western counties and to the west near I-35. These storms will move to the east into central portions of East Texas during the evening hours. Storms should be clearing out of East Texas by Tuesday morning. Make sure you’ve downloaded the free KLTV or KTRE Weather App and enabled notifications so that it may alert you if watches and warnings are issues.

