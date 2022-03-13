Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday

SPC places most of East Texas under ‘Slight Risk’
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk and Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday late afternoon into Monday night. An upper-level disturbance and cold front at the surface will move through the area tomorrow, driving showers and thunderstorms into East Texas.

SPC Day 2 Outlook
SPC Day 2 Outlook(KLTV/KTRE)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the KLTV/KTRE viewing area under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather, with surrounding areas under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5). The primary concern will be large hail, as well as an isolated tornado threat as storms first get going in the afternoon. Heading into the evening and night hours, the main concern with shift to a damaging wind threat.

Storm Risks
Storm Risks(KLTV/KTRE)

The timing of this system should bring showers to the area Monday afternoon, with the possibility for supercell thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon in our western counties and to the west near I-35. These storms will move to the east into central portions of East Texas during the evening hours. Storms should be clearing out of East Texas by Tuesday morning. Make sure you’ve downloaded the free KLTV or KTRE Weather App and enabled notifications so that it may alert you if watches and warnings are issues.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

The SFA Ladyjacks are heading to the NCAA Tournament after they beat Grand Canyon 74-57 in the...
Ladyjacks NCAA Tournament bound
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman caught ShareLunker bass after ‘last-minute’ decision to go fishing
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting