Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday

SPC places most of East Texas under ‘Slight Risk’
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk and Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. A cold front and strong upper-level disturbance will begin to move into North and East Texas late in the afternoon/early evening hours of Monday.

With the severe weather ingredients expected to be in place by tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms, with surrounding areas under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along and potentially ahead of this cold front and will advance east through the area during the evening and nighttime hours. Most, if not all, of the storms should be out of East Texas by around 1 or 2 AM Tuesday morning. Timing for this system could change slightly between now and tomorrow, so again, please continue to check in for more updates.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Primary severe threats for Monday will be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible within the main line of storms, as well as within any isolated storm that can develop ahead of the cold front.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

As storms begin to organize along the cold front, strong damaging winds will be likely, which means limbs, branches, or even trees could come down on power lines. Please keep your phones charged tomorrow and have more than one way of receiving weather warnings! A NOAA weather radio and our First Alert Weather App will be very handy tomorrow. More updates to come early tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenaha Police Department is at it again.
‘At it again': Tenaha police, subject of viral post, make statement on felony arrests
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-13-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-13-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips