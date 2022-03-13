Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally got married to his long-time partner, Brittany Matthews.

Mahomes announced the happily ever after moment on social media. His post to Twitter showed the two hand-in-hand, smiling after the “I do’s” were said. A caption to the photo reads “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes” with a heart emoji.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews the day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring. Soon after, the happily engaged couple announced they were expecting a baby.

