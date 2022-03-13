Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Huntington ISD High School Robotics team heads to world competition

By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Last weekend, the Huntington ISD’s High School Robotics team earned state-level championship titles in the 2022 robotics competition.

Robotics teacher Dasha Dearing shared that the team’s success was a result of the group’s ability to work together and challenge themselves as a team.

“They come in every day ready to go. They tackle new problems,” Dearing said. “So, if they don’t know how to do something, or if they don’t know how something works, they’re going to put in the time, the effort, and the research to learn how to make it possible, how to make it work.”

In order to receive state-level titles, teams competed in different competitions creating robots that could earn their team the most points in the competition challenges.

Team Captain Christian Weaver acknowledged everyone on the team, saying that each role on the team is vital and without one role, none of the team members would be successful.

No stranger to winning, the Huntington Robotics Team has many state titles, and Dearing said it’s all about the team’s work ethic.

“They work so hard at whatever they do. They come in and ask, ‘How can we get better? What can we do to make our robot better?’” Dearing said.

The robotics team will head off to that world competition in Dallas in May.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenaha Police Department is at it again.
‘At it again': Tenaha police, subject of viral post, make statement on felony arrests
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday

Latest News

Courtesy: MGN
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady announces plans to come back for 2022 season
What we know about the 150,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service...
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says