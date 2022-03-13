Huntington ISD High School Robotics team heads to world competition

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Last weekend, the Huntington ISD’s High School Robotics team earned state-level championship titles in the 2022 robotics competition.

Robotics teacher Dasha Dearing shared that the team’s success was a result of the group’s ability to work together and challenge themselves as a team.

“They come in every day ready to go. They tackle new problems,” Dearing said. “So, if they don’t know how to do something, or if they don’t know how something works, they’re going to put in the time, the effort, and the research to learn how to make it possible, how to make it work.”

In order to receive state-level titles, teams competed in different competitions creating robots that could earn their team the most points in the competition challenges.

Team Captain Christian Weaver acknowledged everyone on the team, saying that each role on the team is vital and without one role, none of the team members would be successful.

No stranger to winning, the Huntington Robotics Team has many state titles, and Dearing said it’s all about the team’s work ethic.

“They work so hard at whatever they do. They come in and ask, ‘How can we get better? What can we do to make our robot better?’” Dearing said.

The robotics team will head off to that world competition in Dallas in May.

