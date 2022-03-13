Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ladyjacks NCAA Tournament bound

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the second straight year, the Stephen F. Austin State University Ladyjacks are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

SFA beat Grand Canyon 74-57 in the WAC Championship game Saturday afternoon to clinch the automatic bid.

For the second straight game, Zya Nugent led the way with 20 points. SFA’s strength was three-point shooting with six different players hitting one from behind the arc.

This will be the 20th trip to the national tournament for the program. The selection show for the event will be 7 p.m. Sunday night.

