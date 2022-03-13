Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! The weather will be quiet for the rest of the weekend, but changes arrive later Monday, so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Monday afternoon through Monday night. A cold front and strong upper-level disturbance will begin to move into East Texas late in the afternoon hours of Monday. A broken line of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop along this cold front and will advance east through the area during the evening and nighttime hours. Most, if not all, of the storms should be out of East Texas by around 1 or 2 AM Tuesday morning. Timing for this system will change slightly between now and Monday, so please continue to check in for more updates throughout the rest of the weekend. Main severe threats for Monday will be damaging winds and large hail, as well as periods of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated tornadoes will be possible within the main line of storms, as well as within any isolated storm that can develop ahead of the cold front. All of the showers and storms will be out of the area by early Tuesday morning and afternoon temperatures will only cool down slightly into the upper 60s before we warm back into the middle 70s by Wednesday. Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) could see a few showers in the afternoon, but for now looks mostly dry and warm. More widespread showers move into East Texas late Thursday into early Friday morning as yet another weak cold front rolls through. Please remain weather alert this weekend and Monday. We will continue to analyze the data for this severe set up and will keep you updated with the latest.

