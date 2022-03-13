Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 60s. South winds today, 10-20 mph out of the south. Tonight, temperatures cool into the 50s before dropping into the 40s overnight. Tomorrow starts off mostly cloudy and dry. As we go through the day, we’ll see increasing rain chances, especially into the evening.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire KLTV/KTRE viewing area under a ‘Slight Risk” (Level 2/5) for severe weather on Monday/Monday night. The greatest concerns are for strong winds (60-70 mph) and large hail. There is a low tornado threat and very low flooding threat. Storms will likely be moving through the US-69 corridor Monday evening as they begin to fire up in our western counties and the I-35 corridor during the late afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, storm activity should have moved to the east, and we’ll be looking at a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s. We see highs return to the upper 70s on Thursday/St. Patrick’s Day. A moderate chance for showers on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies. Next weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County sheriff bans trooper from jail over negative comments
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-13-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips