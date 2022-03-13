Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 60s. South winds today, 10-20 mph out of the south. Tonight, temperatures cool into the 50s before dropping into the 40s overnight. Tomorrow starts off mostly cloudy and dry. As we go through the day, we’ll see increasing rain chances, especially into the evening.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire KLTV/KTRE viewing area under a ‘Slight Risk” (Level 2/5) for severe weather on Monday/Monday night. The greatest concerns are for strong winds (60-70 mph) and large hail. There is a low tornado threat and very low flooding threat. Storms will likely be moving through the US-69 corridor Monday evening as they begin to fire up in our western counties and the I-35 corridor during the late afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, storm activity should have moved to the east, and we’ll be looking at a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s. We see highs return to the upper 70s on Thursday/St. Patrick’s Day. A moderate chance for showers on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies. Next weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s.

