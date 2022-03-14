Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bodies found in burned trailer were shot prior to fire

ATF agents called in to assist in the investigation
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in which two bodies were found the previous night.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Two people have been found dead in a burned-out camper trailer in east Texas.

Now, authorities are trying to piece together what happened.

It was about 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12 when the Cass County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the trailer in woods off County Road 4667 about seven or eight miles south of Atlanta, Texas.

There was no fire when first responders got to the burned-out camper trailer. They found two bodies in separate locations within the trailer.

On Sunday, investigators returned to the scene and began sifting through the remains of the destroyed trailer in an attempt to determine what happened. ATF agents were called in to assist. It’s believed foul play was involved.

On Friday, March 18, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that preliminary autopsy results indicate the two people were shot before the trailer was burned. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Authorities are still waiting on DNA results to be able to identify the victims.

