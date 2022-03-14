First Alert: Strong storms are likely tonight with a few possibly becoming severe in east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from now through the early overnight hours as a potent storm system and cold front will bring in a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms later this evening.

This will be our first spring storm event of this spring season. Even though our severe weather risk is ‘low’, we still have high odds for seeing some bumpy weather in the Piney Woods later tonight.

There are two windows to receive severe weather this evening.

The first window will be from now through the mid-evening hours when isolated, supercell thunderstorms may form ahead of the main line. In this scenario, most areas will stay dry, but any storms that can form along the dryline and ahead of the cold front will be capable of rotating and producing an isolated tornado in addition to large hail and strong winds.

We will then shift our attention to a complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms to our west that will be racing eastward out of central Texas and into east Texas from 10 p.m. to around 2 a.m. Tuesday before we are in the ‘all clear.’ This line of storms will have more of a high wind threat and less of a tornado and hail threat due to the fast motion of the storms.

The storm system and area of low pressure rotating through the region will throw some wrap-around cloud cover and a few spotty showers on Tuesday with those odds of rain at 30%. Sky conditions will be partly sunny as it will be blustery as winds shift back to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

High pressure will then lead to a sun-filled and dry Wednesday as a chilly morning gives way to a mild afternoon with light southerly winds.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a 20% chance of late day showers before our next western storm system drags in another Pacific cold front through our region late Thursday night into Friday morning. This system will offer us another shot of rain followed by cooler, drier weather to round out the week.

This upcoming weekend is shaping up to be very nice as chilly mornings give way to mild and pleasant afternoons under lots of blue sky and sunshine galore.

With the storm track remaining active, though, another shot of spring thunderstorms will return to east Texas by early next week.

