Ladyjacks will lean on lessons from. 2021 tourney loss as they prepare for Tar Heels

WEBXTRA: Ladyjacks will lean on lessons from. 2021 tourney loss as they prepare for Tar Heels
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks will look to learn from last year’s national tournament loss as they prepare for a matchup with North Carolina on Saturday.

SFA is once again in the 5-12 matchup. Last year they led Georgia Tech 34-17 at halftime but lost in overtime 54-52.

Tip off for the game with UNC is set for 6:30 pm Saturday I Tucson, Arizona.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

