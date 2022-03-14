Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today is a First Alert Weather Day. The Storm Prediction Center has all of East Texas included in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather today. The threats include golf ball size hail, 70 mph winds, and isolated tornadoes. Development of isolated thunderstorms will begin in the late afternoon along I-35 and move into East Texas during the evening hours. This is when we’ll have the best chance to see large hail and a tornado. As storms move east, they will form a line during the late evening hours and our primary threat will shift to being damaging winds. By tomorrow morning storms will have made their way out of East Texas. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts; the free KLTV or KTRE weather app and a NOAA Weather Radio are two great resources.

As far as the forecast leading up to today’s storms, we’ll see highs this afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. A shower can’t be ruled out before this evening, but most of the day will just be cloudy. Tomorrow will be a little cooler, with highs only in the 60s. For Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be in the 70s, with a low chance for rain on Thursday/St. Patrick’s Day. Next weekend, dry and sunny with highs in the 70s. Information current as of 11AM, 3/14/22.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenaha Police Department is at it again.
‘At it again': Tenaha police, subject of viral post, make statement on felony arrests
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
Grapeland ISD students, staff mourning death of student

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-14-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-14-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-14-22
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-14-22
A strong upper level storm system is moving into the region today with a dryline sparking...
First Alert Weather Day Monday late afternoon, evening