RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Monday morning Rusk County Commissioners lifted the burn ban for Rusk County.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management advises caution is still urged for outside fires and offers the reminder that you can be cited for a fire that gets out of control and damages neighboring property or causes injury.

