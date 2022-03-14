Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas

First Alert Weather Day
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - 9:50 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine, and Shelby Counties until 10:30 p.m.

9:15 p.m. - Tornado Warning for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine Counties until 10 p.m.

9:14 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Rusk Counties until 10 p.m.

9:08 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass, Marion, Morris, and Upshur Counties until 9:45 p.m.

8:45 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Rusk Counties until 9:30 p.m.

8:32 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, and Wood Counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:31 p.m. - Tornado Warning for Angelina County until 9:15 p.m.

8:26 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Camp, Upshur, Wood Counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:19 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Angelina, Nacogdoches Counties until 9 p.m.

7:59 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Houston, Polk, and Trinity Counties until 8:30 p.m.

7:57 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wood County until 8:30 p.m.

7:54 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Smith Counties until 8:45 p.m.

7:47 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anderson, Henderson, and Van Zandt Counties until 8:30 p.m.

7:28 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Trinity Counties until 8 p.m.

7:22 p.m. - New Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Angelina, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby Counties until 2 a.m.

6:58 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Trinity Counties until 7:30 p.m.

6:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anderson and Henderson Counties until 7:45 p.m.

6:32 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Cherokee, Nacogdoches Counties until 7:15 p.m.

5:48 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Henderson County until 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple counties in East Texas.

The watch covers Anderson, Franklin, Henderson, Houston, Rains, Titus, Camp, Morris, Rusk, Upshur, Wood, Cherokee, Gregg, Hopkins, Smith, and Van Zandt counties along with other counties outside of East Texas.

The watch goes until 10 p.m. Monday.

