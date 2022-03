DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll’s 9-0 win on Monday afternoon over Hudson enabled Coach Hayland Hardy to reach a career milestone.

WebXtra: Diboll shutout gives coach Hardy 450th win

The win was Hardy’s 100th as Diboll’s head softball coach and 450th as a high school coach.

Kayla Palomino also picked up a no-hitter on the mound.

Diboll will open up district play on Thursday against Central.

