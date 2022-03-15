Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law Tuesday at the White House.
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery...
State commission suspends Angelina County judge without pay
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
Javion Jones
Missing 22-year-old man in Lufkin found safe
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

Study shows Texas has 4th highest number of millionaires in country
Study shows Texas has 4th highest number of millionaires in country
WEBXTRA: Study shows Texas has the 4th highest number of millionaires in country
Lynnie Chatman
Polk County man accused of beating, stomping father to death indicted by grand jury
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)
Boyfriend charged with murder in deaths of missing pregnant woman and 2-year-old boy