First Alert: Catching a brief break from the storm track before another western storm brings back thunderstorms late Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the middle 40′s. We may see some patchy fog and low clouds form, leading to a cloudy start to Wednesday.

Any low clouds will dissipate fairly quickly as high pressure builds in behind the departing area of low pressure, giving way to lots of blue sky and sunshine galore for most of your Wednesday. With a light, southwest wind combining with lots of sunshine, temperatures will be mild and pleasant as we top out in the lower 70′s.

Thursday will start off mostly sunny before thicker clouds rapidly increase across the Piney Woods by the middle-to-latter part of the day. With another Pacific storm system approaching our region, we will see a high-end, 60% chance of late evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong-to-severe with hail and high winds possible in a few of the stronger cells.

Behind this system, skies will clear out on Friday, setting the stage for a nice end to the week and a spectacular weekend ahead.

This upcoming weekend will feature chilly mornings giving way to mild and pleasant afternoons under lots of blue sky and sunshine galore. We will have morning lows in the lower 40′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s, making for some great, spring weather to get outdoors.

With the storm track remaining active, though, another western storm system will bring us another shot of spring thunderstorms early next week. These thunderstorms could be severe since we will have deeper moisture and ample lift in the atmosphere to generate these spring storms in our part of the state.

