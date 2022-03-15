Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill BBQ sustained heavy damage due to a truck accident that left a dining room extension destroyed. Luckily, the business was closed at the time.

“A log truck was coming around the corner and he came too fast and his truck rolled sideways and landed on its side,” said owner Barbara Weaver. “He was carrying logs and they rolled right into our building.”

Truck traffic in the area isn’t uncommon. Hemphill BBQ sits right at the busy split between Old Sabinetown Road and Paulo Gaucho Crossing onto FM 3121. Owners Barbara and Charles Weaver were notified of the damage by a sheriff’s deputy. Their first concern was the condition of the truck driver. Every member of the staff shared equal concern, because they say the wood walls of a building can be replaced, but a human life cannot.

“That was the first concern,” said Barbara. “That’s replaceable. Our first deal was how is the driver, is he okay, and they said that they did carry him off to the hospital just after we had gotten here. He was okay, he just had some medical issue.”

In the hours after the accident, the Weavers say they have had past customers reaching out from as far as Houston and Galveston asking if everyone was OK and what they could do to help. They say their secret to such loyal support is the genuine generosity and care of the ownership no matter how hard the times.

“Mainly all I can tell you is they love my barbecue,” said Charles Weaver. “They come in, you know, we are outgoing, we are friendly, we try to help people when we can and we’ve just got a good attitude. Like one guy said, you always have a smile on your face no matter how bad it is.”

