Lubbock man arrested in DPS Human Trafficking operation

The goal was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was one of five arrested in a multi-agency Human Trafficking operation, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release sent on March 15.

The operation was held on March 4. The goal was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and arrest individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

The following were arrested and are facing charges:

  • Enrique Jalomo, 33, Eldorado, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
  • Jared Jay Delgado, 28, Lubbock, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Joe Lee Warnick, 51, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Jorge Alvarado, 42, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Timothy Scott, 41, Stanton, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.

These investigations highlight the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking.  If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including; DPS’ CID and Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Ward County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Division.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

