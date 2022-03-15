Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Missing 22-year-old man in Lufkin found safe

Javion Jones
Javion Jones((Source: Lufkin Police Department))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said Javion Jones has been found safe.

Lufkin police are asking the public for help finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Police said Javion Jones suffers from mental health issues and was reported missing by his mother last night. She told officers that Javion left their home on Lazy Oaks Street around 9 p.m. yesterday just before the storms hit.

She said that initially she was not concerned because he sometimes leaves but usually returns within 45 minutes. When he did not return, she reported him missing.

Police said Javion’s mother believes he left on foot, but she is unsure of his direction of travel.

He has family in Wells and Nacogdoches but was not in either of those locations as of this morning.

Javion is described as a black male, 5′11, 170 pounds with a short fade haircut. He is clean-shaven. Javion was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow, gray, and red writing on the front, skinny blue jeans, a blue beanie, and tan Skecher shoes that look like HeyDudes.

If you see him or know of his location, please call the Department at 936-633-0356.

