East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Dense fog has developed overnight behind the heavy rainfall. Expect this fog to persist through the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Some breaks in the clouds are possible today, but it still looks to be mostly cloudy for much of the day. A few isolated showers are still possible, though they will be very spotty and very light. Clouds begin to clear by late afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower to mid 60s. Mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow before another chance for rain late in the day Thursday.

