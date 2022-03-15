No indictment for Texans QB Watson over sex assault claims

HOUSTON (AP) - A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision Friday came about a year after the women first filed their suits. They say they were harassed and assaulted during massage appointments. Watson has denied the accusations. Watson said Friday he was grateful for the grand jury’s decision.

Houston police began investigating in April 2021 after a criminal complaint was filed. Prosecutors say they presented evidence to the grand jury for over six hours Friday related to nine criminal complaints.

They declined to say what possible charges were presented.

