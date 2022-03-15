Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County man accused of beating, stomping father to death indicted by grand jury

Lynnie Chatman
Lynnie Chatman(Polk County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who is accused of killing his father has been indicted by a grand jury.

Lynnie Ray Chatman, 41, was charged with capital murder and was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 25.

Chatman’s then-girlfriend, Brooke Cormier, was also indicted on Feb. 25. She was charged in December with unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit card abuse.

Chatman was booked into the Polk County Jail on Dec. 1 and remains in custody there. His collective bond totals more than $1 million.

Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a Livingston Man.(KLTV)

According to an arrest affidavit obtained in December by KTRE, Chatman and his girlfriend, Brooke Cormier, wrecked the Jeep of Chatman’s father, Leonard Earl Chatman, 64, on Nov. 17, in the city of Liberty. Both had outstanding warrants. Chatman had fled the scene after the wreck but Cormier remained at the scene.

Both suspects were arrested on Nov. 29. Chatman was not cooperative with the murder investigation but Cormier spoke to investigators, according to the affidavit. According to the affidavit, Cormier said Chatman had forced himself into his father’s home, located at 14130 FM 350 North, on Nov. 16. When he was trying to leave, the father came home and Chatman began assaulting his father and stomping him while on the ground. Chatman then removed the Jeep keys and wallet from his father and they left. Cormier said Chatman used his father’s credit card to purchase several items.

Investigators searched the Jeep and found the victim’s wallet and prescription glasses, containing blood evidence, inside.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

