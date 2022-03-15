Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Severe Thunderstorms made their presence known across East Texas Monday evening.

High water at Reguet and Jefferson in Lufkin

The City of Lufkin reported flooding on Feagin Street in front of Chambers Park, Angelina Street, the Frank Avenue underpass, and Frank Avenue in front of CHI Saint Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital. They said no serious damage had been reported.

Jacksonville hail (Source: Chris Martinez)

Viewers submitted photos and video of hail that moved through the Jacksonville area of Cherokee County Monday.

Fruitvale storm cloud ((Source: Kelley Black))

Another viewer captured stormy skies near Fruitvale in Van Zandt County.

