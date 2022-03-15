Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Severe Thunderstorms made their presence known across East Texas Monday evening.

High water at Reguet and Jefferson in Lufkin

The City of Lufkin reported flooding on Feagin Street in front of Chambers Park, Angelina Street, the Frank Avenue underpass, and Frank Avenue in front of CHI Saint Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital. They said no serious damage had been reported.

Jacksonville hail (Source: Chris Martinez)

Viewers submitted photos and video of hail that moved through the Jacksonville area of Cherokee County Monday.

Fruitvale storm cloud
Fruitvale storm cloud((Source: Kelley Black))

Another viewer captured stormy skies near Fruitvale in Van Zandt County.

View more photos here:

Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenaha Police Department is at it again.
‘At it again': Tenaha police, subject of viral post, make statement on felony arrests
First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting

Latest News

Dwayne Greenwood with the City of Lufkin says storm drains clogged with debris caused some...
WEBXTRA: City of Lufkin's Dwayne Greenwood outlines flooding causes after storms
First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-14-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 3-14-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips