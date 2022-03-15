Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Study shows Texas has 4th highest number of millionaires in country

“Anyone can become a millionaire”
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KLTV) - A study of millionaires from Ramsey Solutions finds that Texas has the fourth highest number of millionaires in the country.

George Kamel, a personality and personal finance expert with Ramsey Solutions, credits Texas residents’ successes to their diligence and the large population.

Ramsey Solutions’ National Study of Millionaires was conducted in part by a third party who surveyed more than 10,000 US millionaires nationwide from 2017 to 2018, questioning them about their attitudes and habits.

“They’re not worried what other people think, and if you can get to that point where you stop caring what other people think, that is a super power in today’s society,” Kamel said.

According to the study, the top five careers of millionaires surveyed are engineers, accountants, teachers, management, and attorneys.

“A lot of people see millionaires and they think, ‘That’s a trust fund kid,’” Kamel said. But, the study shows 79% of millionaires in the US did not receive any inheritance. “These are people who started from nothing.”

So how can you become a millionaire?

First, Kamel said believe it is possible. 97% of millionaires in the study said they believe they ultimately control their own destiny.

Next, Kamel said acknowledge your barriers and focus on the finish line. Although income can be a concern, 33% of millionaires in the study never had a six-figure income.

Once you believe it is possible and acknowledge your barriers, follow a proven plan. The Ramsey Solutions Baby Steps plan breaks down a slow and steady way to reaching millionaire status.

Ramsey Solutions defines a millionaire as someone with a net worth of one million dollars or more. Net worth is what you own, minus what you owe.

It’s important to call out the difference between a millionaire and billionaire. Say you pull up to a stoplight and see a sports car next to you. “But the guy next to you on the other side? Whose got the beater car that’s all dented up, it’s an old, ‘99 Honda Civic, that’s probably the millionaire,” Kamel said.

“You’ve got to be following a written plan every month because otherwise here’s what happens: you start to wonder where your money goes instead of telling it where it went,” Kamel said.

Also, eight of the 10 millionaires surveyed invested in their company’s 401(K) plan.

“This is growing while you’re sleeping. It’s incredible, the power of compound interest, and what it can do. That is how most people are becoming millionaires.”

George Kamel (Credit: Ramsey Solutions)
George Kamel (Credit: Ramsey Solutions)((Source: Ramsey Solutions))

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery...
State commission suspends Angelina County judge without pay
Javion Jones
Missing 22-year-old man in Lufkin found safe
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

“The sheriff’s office has done everything within our power to remediate this issue,” Smith said...
Smith County sheriff fears remedial order due to jail overcrowding
Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ
Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ
Gas Producers Meeting
Gas Producers Meeting
Study shows Texas has 4th highest number of millionaires in country