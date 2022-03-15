Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies turn to mostly sunny/clear skies this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 60s. Northern areas have a low chance for a shower today as the system that brought us storms last night slings some moisture back into the area, but we’re not expecting widespread activity or severe weather. Tonight, temperatures dropping into the 50s, eventually the 40s by morning.

Tomorrow we’ll likely see more fog/reduced visibility like this morning, with visibility improving during the midmorning hours. A mostly sunny afternoon for Wednesday, highs in the mid 70s. St. Patrick’s Day, mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s, but storms possible in the evening/overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined northern counties in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather for Thursday night.

Friday and the weekend look dry, highs in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. By next Monday, we’re already eyeing another chance for storms. The Storm Prediction Center as well, as they’ve highlighted the entire viewing area as an area to watch. It wouldn’t be spring in East Texas if we weren’t monitoring the potential for storms every week! Here’s to a calmer evening tonight than last, and some spring showers that will bring May flowers. Happy Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.