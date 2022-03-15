Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Details announced for 2022 Angelina benefit rodeo

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The rodeo is coming back to Lufkin April 20-23.

Mike Mathis with the Angelina Benefit Rodeo talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about the event.

The best cowboys and cowgirls with the PRCA will be on Lufkin April 20-23. Livestock this year will be provided once again by Stace Smith contractors. Entertainment will be provided Bobby Kerr as the specialty act and Keith Isley as the barrel man.

Tickets will go on sale April 5 at Boot Barn Western Wear.

Advanced ticket prices are as follows:

Lower Reserved -  $13.00 Upper Reserved  -  $11.00 General Admission - $9.00

Ticket prices are $1.00 higher at the gate.

Rodeo starts each night at 7:00 pm.

