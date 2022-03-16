85th Anniversary of school explosion tragedy commemorated at Overton Library

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The McMillan Memorial library hosts a series called Book Talk, and today’s topic coincided with the 85th anniversary of The New London school explosion that killed more than 300 students and teachers. In March 1937, a natural gas leak ignited causing the explosion.

“The hurt’s still there, even two generations away. I think people would be amazed at what a community does to bring themselves together and to help heal,” says Jimmie Piercy, president of the board of The New London school Museum.

“What people don’t realize is that most of the kids who died that day were fifth and sixth graders. The high school kids were out of school that day,” says Piercy

An attendee at the event, Phyllis Shaw Bigbie, speaks about her two great uncles and grandfather who all lost their kids in the explosion.

“My father was at the school; he had graduated the year before and he was there studying in the library and he had found another sister of his, and his best friend, and helped them get out of the explosion rubble,” said Bigbie

The New London School Museum is holding a memorial Saturday at The West Rusk Campus in New London to honor the victims who lost their lives.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Friday marks 85 years since deadly gas explosion at New London School

A Look Back: Anniversary of the New London School Explosion

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.