AC basketball players earn postseason honors

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - By GARY STALLARD, AC Athletics

Both Angelina College basketball teams entered the 2021-2022 seasons with high hopes and – at least for outsiders – reasonably low expectations considering the programs’ one-year pandemic layoff. Both teams responded to the challenges well, with the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners qualifying for their respective postseason tournaments.

Following their seasons’ ends, both the men and women posted names on the post-season superlatives lists.

The Roadrunners’ Quandre Bullock and the Lady Roadrunners’ Lovietta “Pinky” Walker each earned 1st Team All-Region Honors. Lady ‘Runner Zaraya March was named the Region XIV Defensive Player of the Year while earning All-Tournament honors; and ‘Runners Errol White and Caleb Johnson each earned Honorable Mention All-Region accolades.

Bullock, the freshman from Franklinton, North Carolina, finished second in Region XIV in scoring with a 17.4 points-per-game average. Bullock, who reached double figures in scoring in all but three games all season, posted a season high of 30 points against Jacksonville College in January.

Walker, a sophomore from Calgary, Canada also finished second in the conference in scoring with a 17 points-per-game average. Walker added 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, tallying a season high 33 points in December against Kilgore College. A sophomore from St. Paul, Minnesota, March put on several defensive clinics, leading the conference in steals with 3.8 per game.

March grabbed a season high nine steals on Nov. 12 against Collin County Community College, and would finish with five or more steals in a game in nine other games throughout the season. March also scored 11.5 points and grabbed 8.4 rebounds per game.

White, the freshman from Queens, New York finished the season having nearly averaged a double-double (10.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game). He led the Roadrunners in doubledoubles with 10, and was second in Region XIV in rebounding with those 9.1 boards per game. White racked up a 17-rebound night on Feb. 5 against Coastal Bend Community College.

Johnson, a freshman from Nova Scotia, was fourth in the conference in field-goal percentage (57.9 percent) while averaging nearly 14 points per game. Johnson’s season high output of 25 points came in February against Coastal Bend Community College.

The Lady Roadrunners finished the season with a 21-10 record. The Roadrunners, under first-year head coach J.J. Montgomery, went 13-16 for the season.

