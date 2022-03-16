Baylor Bobbleheads released to celebrate 2021 NCAA championship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition bobbleheads commemorating the school’s first NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

The release comes ahead of the anniversary of Baylor’s title and as Baylor is setting out to defend its championship when the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off on Thursday.

The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee and manufacturer of Baylor Bears bobbleheads.

The first bobblehead features Baylor’s mascot, Bruiser, standing on a ladder and holding the net for all to see after cutting it down.

The second bobblehead features Bruiser giving the No. 1 signal with his right hand, while holding up a copy of the Waco News sports section in his left hand.

“We think Baylor fans will love these bobbleheads celebrating the school’s first men’s basketball title!,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in May, are $30 for the newspaper bobblehead, $35 for the ladder bobblehead, or $60 for the set of two plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,021 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

