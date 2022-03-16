EF1 tornado destroys Leonard homes, barns

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Severe weather hit across Texoma Monday night, the worst of it targeting Fannin County.

“We’ve survived multiple tornadoes I guess in the area,” said Angela Salah, Leonard homeowner.

Salah and her husband have lived at their Leonard farm home for about 5 years.

“But the house we live in is probably 83 years old. So we figured that’s a good luck sign. And of course it was, we did survive,” said Salah.

Monday night, storms raged across Texoma. The National Weather Service said it was an EF1 tornado that quickly tore through Highway 78 near FM 981. Winds reached 90-95 miles per hour.

“Basically thought okay there’s a storm coming, I’m cooking dinner early. And all of a sudden I’m in a closet and he’s holding my hand. And things are hitting the house. We were just worried about the animals,” said Salah.

Fannin County Emergency Management said there was quite a bit of damage throughout the county, but the majority happened in Leonard.

“Well these storms can fire up very quickly. Even though you can watch the weather and look at the forecast, but understand you got to have a plan ready,” said Troy Hudson, Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Several homes and barns were destroyed.

“The house is now askew and some of the walls, I don’t know, the drywall, it’s dented I guess you could say. So apparently the wind was strong enough that it just twisted the house,” said Salah.

Including Salah’s greenhouse, chicken run, and sheep barn. Their oldest sheep was briefly trapped under a barn panel, but walked away only slightly bruised.

“Since our house is not leaking luckily, at least not yet, so we’re still waiting to see if it does have holes or not. I know that we lost a lot of shingles and there’s a few punches in the roof,” said Salah.

Neighbors lost roofs, wrapped in trees, and had pieces of homes and trees scattered across lawns.

“And we were thankful we’re all alive. Including our neighbors. Can’t be afraid, you have to be strong, and have faith,” said Salah.

