First Alert: Tracking another western storm that will bring back strong thunderstorms Thursday evening

Weather Where You Live
Sunny, mild, and breezy on Thursday before evening storms move in with our next storm system.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will be mostly clear and cool with lows around 50-degrees.

Thursday will start off mostly sunny before thicker clouds rapidly increase across the Piney Woods by the middle-to-latter part of the day. With another Pacific storm system approaching our region, we will see a high-end, 60% chance of late evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather tomorrow evening, with large hail being the main threats, should any storms reach those severe levels.

Therefore, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening to account for that high threat of disruptive weather. That means you and your family should stay weather alert, just in case a severe weather warning is issued where you live.

Behind this system, skies will clear out on Friday, setting the stage for a nice end to the week and a spectacular weekend ahead.

This upcoming weekend will feature chilly mornings giving way to mild and pleasant afternoons under lots of blue sky and sunshine galore. We will have morning lows in the lower 40′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s, making for some great, spring weather to get outdoors.

With the storm track remaining active, though, another western storm system will bring us another shot of spring thunderstorms early next week.

The rain and thunderstorm activity will start late on Monday and may linger through at least the first half of Tuesday before the system moves out and exits stage left.

Despite the stormy skies, we should benefit from some much-needed and beneficial rainfall in the next week. The latest guidance suggest we could see two-to-three inches of precious, liquid gold in our rain gauges by this time next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

